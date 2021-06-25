scorecardresearch
S&P affirms China ratings, says country likely to maintain robust GDP growth

"This is in part due to its effective containment of the COVID-19 pandemic and rapid vaccine rollout," S&P said in a note.

S&P Global Ratings said on Friday that it affirmed China's ratings at A+/A-1 with a stable outlook, saying the country was likely to maintain above-average economic growth relative to other middle-income economies in the next few years.

"This is in part due to its effective containment of the COVID-19 pandemic and rapid vaccine rollout," S&P said in a note on Friday.

"We expect real GDP growth to come in at 8.3% this year, before moderating to about 5% from 2022-2024," it added.

