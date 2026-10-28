Spain disaster: Two high-speed train collision kills 39, triggers major rescue operation

Regional government spokeswoman Esther Padilla told state broadcaster TVE that both trains were travelling in the same direction when one struck the rear of the other, which had stopped. Two carriages of the Iryo train derailed, with some reportedly plunging down an embankment.

MUST READ: Spain high-speed train crash kills 39, toll may rise as rescue teams search wreckage

Emergency Response

Firefighters, medical teams and helicopters were dispatched to the rural crash site as crews worked to reach passengers trapped in the wreckage. Several people were reported injured, though officials had not released a confirmed injury count in the immediate aftermath.

The death toll rose rapidly during the morning: early accounts put the figure at 10, before regional emergency services reported at least 39 dead. Padilla had earlier cautioned that the number was likely to increase.

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🇪🇸 Two trains have collided in Spain, reports the newspaper El País. Two carriages from one of the trains derailed. At least 10 people died in the collision, according to El País. https://t.co/hPQPLweg5P — Маrina Wolf (@volkova_ma57183) October 28, 2026

Possible Signaling Failure

The cause has not been officially determined. However, Spanish radio network Cadena SER, citing government sources, reported that the Iryo train had stopped on the track when the Renfe train was allowed to proceed despite a red signal.

Investigators are expected to examine signalling systems and track conditions and operational procedures.

Adif said traffic on the Madrid-Andalusia high-speed rail line was suspended in both directions following the collision, including services through Ciudad Real. Renfe also announced suspensions between Madrid, Ciudad Real and Andalusia.

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What Comes Next

Spanish authorities are expected to provide updated casualty figures and identify victims as rescue operations continue. The crash is likely to prompt a formal investigation into one of Europe’s busiest high-speed rail corridors, with questions focusing on how a moving train came to strike another that had halted on the same track.