Spoke to PM Modi, urged India to support us in UNSC: Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday posted on Twitter that he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he informed him about the course of Ukraine repulsing Russian aggression.

This is the first time the two leaders have spoken since Russia launched a military offensive on Ukraine on Thursday.

"More than 100,000 invaders are on our land," wrote Zelenskyy in the Tweet. "They insidiously fire on residential buildings," he added.



Zelenskyy also said that he had urged India to give political support to Ukraine in the US Security Council. "Stop the aggressor together!" wrote Zelenskyy.

Spoke with 🇮🇳 Prime Minister @narendramodi. Informed of the course of 🇺🇦 repulsing 🇷🇺 aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged 🇮🇳 to give us political support in🇺🇳 Security Council. Stop the aggressor together! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022

India on Friday had abstained on a US-sponsored UN Security Council resolution that "deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine.

India's response was that dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes and voicing "regret" that the path of diplomacy was given up.

The resolution did not pass since permanent member Russia, and the President of the Security Council for the month of February used its veto. The resolution received 11 votes in favour and three abstentions - India, China and the UAE.

"India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said in India's explanation of vote in the Council.

PM Modi on Thursday night had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin during which he was briefed by Putin about the recent developments regarding Ukraine, according to a PMO statement.

The statement said that PM Modi reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue. He also appealed for an "immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue".

Further, PM Modi sensitised Putin about India's concerns regarding the safety of its citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India.

The leaders agreed that their officials and diplomatic teams would continue to maintain regular contacts on issues of topical interest, the statement added.

Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war may hit Indian tea industry

Also Read: Cabinet allows up to 20% FDI in IPO-bound LIC under automatic route: Report