Sri Lanka crisis: Tomato prices at Sri Lankan Rs 150, carrot at Sri Lankan Rs 490 per kilo

As Sri Lanka stumbles into economic chaos, prices of daily food items have skyrocketed. A kilo of tomatoes is selling for 150 in Sri Lankan rupees at the Federation of Self Employees Market (FOSE Market) in Colombo’s Pettah.

The vegetable market in Pettah is selling a kilo of onion for 200 in Sri Lankan rupees, while a kilo of potatoes is being sold for Sri Lankan Rs 220. A kilo of carrot is being sold for Sri Lankan Rs 490 at the market, while 250 gm of garlic is being sold at Sri Lankan Rs 160.

Moreover, vegetable sellers have said that transportation, bringing in the produce and keeping them safe, have become a costly affair.

Not only have grocery prices reached unprecedented highs in the country, there is also a fuel shortage in the country. The 1990 emergency ambulance service has also been suspended in several areas in the country. The Suwa Seriya Ambulance Service urged the public not to call the 1990 emergency ambulance service number.

One consignment of 3,700 metric tonnes reached the country, while another of 3,740 metric tonnes was scheduled to reach on Monday. Another consignment of 3,200 metric tonnes of gas is scheduled to arrive in the island nation on Friday.

The island nation has been facing the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948. There is an acute shortage of essential items such as food, medicine, cooking gas, and fuel.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Cabinet is set to resign after an agreement is reached to form an all-party interim government, said Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also informed the Prime Minister that he will put in his resignation on Wednesday. Protesters stormed the official residence of Rajapaksa, forcing him to flee to an unknown location. The protesters also set fire to Wickremesinghe's private residence.

Lakhs of rupees were left behind in cash by Rajapaksa after he fled his residence. Police said, according to AFP, that the cash – $50,000 – will be handed over to the court.

(With inputs from Pramod Madhav)

