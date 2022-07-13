Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa lands in Maldives

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is due to offer his resignation on Wednesday, has landed in the Maldivian capital of Male, sources here said this morning.

Quoting Maldivian sources, they said he was received by a Maldivian government representation at the Velana airport last night.

Earlier on Monday night, Rajapaksa and his brother Basil, also Sri Lanka's former finance minister, were turned back at the Colombo airport as they attempted to leave the country amid mounting anger against the powerful family for mishandling the worst economic crisis.

There is no official confirmation on Rajapaksa's departure from Sri Lanka as yet.