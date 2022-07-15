Sri Lanka: Speaker accepts Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation amid massive protests  

Events in Sri Lanka have stunned the entire world over the past months. Of late, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana has accepted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation. Abeywardana said in a release that the constitutional procedure of appointing a new President will start now.

He further said that he is planning to appoint both President and Prime Minister through the Parliament in keeping with the Sri Lankan constitution. He added he has told all the members of Parliament (MPs) to attend the Parliament on Saturday to discuss the future arrangements. Parliament is likely to appoint a new full-time president on July 20.

Rajapaksa tendered his resignation shortly after landing in Singapore following massive protests over the economic bedlam in the island nation. He emailed his resignation letter to the speaker late Thursday night.

But what until a new President is appointed?

Until then, the incumbent Prime Minister Ranil Wickremsinghe will oversee the duties and powers of the President’s office.

Abeywardana noted, “Until this constitutional procedure is over, according to the Constitution, the Prime Minister will function in the capacity of the President overseeing functions, duties and powers of the office of the President.”

Besides Wickremsinghe, leader of the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party Sajith Premdasa and senior lawmaker from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Dullas Alahapperuma are among the frontrunners for becoming the Sri Lankan President.

Protests have taken place against the Rajapaksas for the economic crisis in the island nation which has triggered massive shortages of food, fuel and other necessities. Sri Lanka began preliminary discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about a potential bailout loan.

At least 84 people were hospitalised when protests clashed with security forces at the PM office and at the main access junction to Parliament on Wednesday after President Rajapaksa fled the country. Police had fired tear gas and water cannons at the mob who were trying to break barriers to enter the restricted zone.

(With agency inputs)