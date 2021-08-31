scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
LATEST
World
'Still time' to get Americans out: Pentagon

Feedback

'Still time' to get Americans out: Pentagon

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters Monday "there is still time" for remaining Americans to get out. He would not be more specific about the state of the evacuation

President Joe Biden has set Tuesday as a deadline for completing the evacuation President Joe Biden has set Tuesday as a deadline for completing the evacuation

The Pentagon says it remains prepared to airlift more Americans from the Kabul airport, even as the evacuation winds down.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters Monday "there is still time" for remaining Americans to get out. He would not be more specific about the state of the evacuation. He said a total of 5,400 Americans have been airlifted thus far.

President Joe Biden has set Tuesday as a deadline for completing the evacuation.

TAGS:

Videos