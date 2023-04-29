Sudan crisis update: Ceasefire extended but violence continues, India rescues nearly 2,400 citizens. Top developments here

Tensions between rival factions in Sudan continued as explosions and gunfire could be heard, and black smoke could be visible in the Sudanese capital Khartoum and other parts of the African country as fighting between rival factions continued. Several nations, including India, rushed to evacuate their citizens from the conflict-torn country amid the clashes.

As the warring forces -- the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) traded blame with each other over a Turkish evacuation plane, a three-day extension of the ceasefire agreement went up in smoke. The Turkish evacuation plane was shot while it attempted to land at Wadi Seidna airbase, 20 km north of Khartoum.

Once allies who played a crucial role in deposing Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir in a 2019 coup are now fighting for control of Sudan since April 15.

The violence has also spread to the western Darfur region, where several people have died.

According to the United Nations, as of now, 512 people have died, and over 4,000 have been wounded in the aftermath of the clashes.

Under Operation Kaveri, the Indian government has evacuated nearly 2,400 of its citizens so far, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

INS Sumedha left Port Sudan with 300 passengers onboard for Jeddah. This is the 13th batch of Indians evacuated under this initiative, Bagchi said on Friday.

An IAF C-130J takes off from Port Sudan with 135 passengers for Jeddah.



This marks the 12th batch of stranded Indians evacuated under #OperationKaveri. pic.twitter.com/csxoGRPJx5 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 28, 2023

Violence has continued for weeks despite the rival forces agreeing on a truce agreement. The United Nations said it was "frustrating" to see repeated ceasefire violations even as people were struggling for food, fuel and other basic amenities.

Turkey's Anadolu News Agency quoted UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric as saying, "It's frustrating for the UN, but it's devastating and tragic for the people of Sudan, for the people who are trying to go out and get food, for the people trying to flee, for the people trying to receive humanitarian aid and for our national colleagues who are trying to deliver that humanitarian aid."

Western Darfur has also been affected by warfare, where war crimes and acts of genocide were committed in the 2000s under Omar Al-Bashir's rule. During recent violence in el-Geneina, the capital of West Darfur, a hospital was looted in the last two days.

Local civilians are still trying to escape from conflict-ridden Sudan. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, over 14,000 people crossed into neighbouring South Sudan, which gained independence in 2011 from Sudan after decades of civil war.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully rescued 121 personnel from a small airstrip at Wadi Seidna Airbase. The passengers, including a pregnant woman, could not reach Port Sudan. The airstrip had no landing lights, and the IAF crew had to carry out a tactical approach using night vision goggles to rescue the personnel.

Several Sudanese nationals told CNN that they can not flee the conflict-ridden country as their passports are held at evacuated Western embassies.