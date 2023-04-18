Sudan violence: 31 tribals from Karnataka stuck; Congress claims govt is not rescuing them

31 tribal people from Karnataka are stranded in Sudan amid ongoing clashes between military and paramilitary forces, and the conflict in the African nation shows no signs of abating.

Since the beginning of the clash this weekend, 31 people belong to the Hakki Pikki tribe, a semi-nomadic tribal group, and do not have enough food supplies.

According to data from the United Nations, more than 185 people have been killed and more than 1,800 injured since the fighting erupted.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority said that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had been informed about the situation of the tribals in Sudan and urged the stranded people not to venture out and follow the instructions of the Indian Embassy in the country.

Dr Manoj Rajan, Commissioner of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, said, "We have got a message that a group of 31 persons hailing from Karnataka are stranded in Sudan. We have informed MEA of this. We have asked the group to follow the instructions of the Indian embassy in Sudan. As of now, the stranded should stay wherever they are and not venture out. MEA is seized of the matter and is working on it.”

In this ongoing matter, the Congress attacked the Centre and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government, claiming that they are not taking action to rescue the Sudan tribals as soon as possible and termed them as ‘anti-Kannadiga.’

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala hit out at the Centre and the Karnataka government and said the government has left the tribals ‘to their fate.’

Surjewala wrote on Twitter, "31 Kannadigas of Hakki Pikki Tribe have been left stranded in the civil war in Sudan. The Anti-Kannadiga Modi Govt has left them to their fate instead of evacuating & ensuring their safe return. Where are Mr Prahlad Joshi & Shobha Karandlaje & BJP MP’s? Shame on you Mr Bommai.”

31 Kannadigas of Hakki Pikki Tribe have been left stranded in the civil war in Sudan.



The Anti-Kannadiga Modi Govt has left them to their fate, instead of evacuating & ensuring their safe return.



Where are Mr. Prahlad Joshi & Shobha Karandje & BJP M.P’s?



SHAME ON U MR. BOMMAI! pic.twitter.com/1HW94lBTDD — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 18, 2023

The former chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah requested PM Modi and Bommai to immediately look into the matter and ensure the safe return of the tribals. He slammed the government, citing that they are yet to ‘initiate action’ to bring the tribals back home.

It is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe, are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war.



I urge @PMOIndia @narendramodi, @HMOIndia, @MEAIndia and @BSBommai to immediately intervene & ensure their safe return. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 18, 2023

Siddaramaiah tweeted, tagging the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi, Home Ministry, MEA and Bommai, "It is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe, are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war. I urge @PMOIndia, @narendramodi, @HMOIndia, @MEAIndia and @BSBommai to immediately intervene & ensure their safe return.”

"Hakki Pikkis in Sudan are left stranded without food since the last few days & the govt is yet to initiate action to bring them back. @BJP4India govt should immediately open diplomatic discussions & reach out to international agencies to ensure the well-being of Hakki Pikkis," he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Meanwhile, an Indian national from Kerala, Albert Augustine, was hit by a stray bullet during the clashes and died of fatal injuries. The Indian embassy in Sudan tweeted about the incident on April 16.

The tweet reads, “It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries. Embassy is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements.”

Press Release



It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries.



Embassy is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements. — India in Sudan (@EoI_Khartoum) April 16, 2023

The Indian embassy previously issued an advisory, asking people to postpone their travel until further notice. The embassy has also urged the stranded Indian nationals in Sudan to remain calm.

"Based on the latest inputs, the fighting has not subsided on day two. We sincerely request all fellow Indians to continue stay where they are and not venture outside," it said in a tweet.

NOTICE TO ALL INDIANS



IN VIEW OF REPORTED FIRINGS AND CLASHES, ALL INDIANS in Sudan ARE ADVISED TO TAKE UTMOST PRECAUTIONS, STAY INDOORS AND STOP VENTURING OUTSIDE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT. — India in Sudan (@EoI_Khartoum) April 15, 2023

Advisory number 2 to all Indian Nationals in Sudan as on 16th of April 2023



Dear Indian Nationals in Sudan,



Based on the latest inputs the fighting has not Subsided on day two. We sincerely request all fellow Indians to continue stay where they are and not venture outside. — India in Sudan (@EoI_Khartoum) April 16, 2023

The embassy added, "Please stay calm and peaceful. Stay away from open spaces like balconies or terraces. Keep essentials - medicine, water, money, passport, OCI card, food ready with you to ensure easy mobility, when feasible.”

According to official data, the number of Indians in Sudan is around 4,000, including 1,200 who settled there decades ago.

Violence in Sudan

For the third day in a row, violence continues in Sudan, with confrontations and explosions occurring in the capital Khartoum and other places because of the rising tension between the Sudanese army and the potent Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group. These two groups are fighting on the streets, hoping to take control of the African country.

Sudan has been facing a political crisis since the military came into power in October 2021 and had been running the country through a sovereign council.

