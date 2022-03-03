Talks between Ukraine, Russia starts: Ukraine Prez Advisor

Talks between Ukraine and Russia have started and the Ukrainian delegation's agenda is to agree an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave front line communities, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Thursday.

"We have started talking to Russia's representatives," said adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Twitter.

