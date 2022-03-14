Talks with Russia to continue on Tuesday: Ukraine negotiator

Talks between Ukraine and Russia paused on Monday and will continue on Tuesday, one of Ukraine's negotiators said on Twitter.

"A technical pause has been taken in the negotiations until tomorrow. For additional work in the working subgroups and clarification of individual definitions. Negotiations continue," said negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak .

