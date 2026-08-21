Think rice is No. 1? Milk beats rice and pork as the world’s most valuable food commodity

WATCH THIS: “India Must Become The World’s Food Basket”: Shivraj Chouhan At India-Japan Business Conclave

Milk claims the top spot

Milk ranked first with a gross production value of $379 billion in 2024. Global milk output reached 985 million metric tonnes, with cattle contributing 81% of total production. Buffalo milk also featured separately in the wider ranking, reflecting the importance of dairy production in Asia.

Rice followed closely at $362 billion, while pork secured third place with $355 billion. The narrow gap between the top three commodities highlights the enormous scale of global demand for staple foods and animal-based products.

Top 10 Food commodities by value

Milk: $379 billion

Rice: $362 billion

Pork: $355 billion

Beef: $306 billion

Corn: $270 billion

Chicken: $264 billion

Wheat: $209 billion

Eggs: $157 billion

Soya beans: $142 billion

Tomatoes: $136 billion

ALSO READ: Think India is the tea capital? China dominates global tea production. Here’s who comes next

Advertisement

Animal products dominate

Animal products occupied five of the top eight positions. Pork, beef and chicken alone generated a combined production value of approximately $925 billion. Eggs added another $157 billion, while milk remained the single most valuable commodity in the ranking.

The combined value of pork, beef, chicken, lamb and goat reached roughly $1.02 trillion. Visual Capitalist, citing FAO data, noted that global meat production rose to 374 million metric tonnes in 2024.

Tomatoes lead produce

Tomatoes were the only fruit or vegetable to enter the top 10, valued at $136 billion. Their ranking placed them above potatoes, apples and grapes. The ranking illustrates the scale and diversity of global agriculture, where staple grains, livestock, dairy products and widely consumed produce collectively drive an economy worth trillions of dollars.