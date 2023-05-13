‘Tried his best to stop me in Islamabad…’: Imran Khan returns to Lahore after two days of detention

The Islamabad High Court in Pakistan recently granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in several cases, allowing him to leave the court premises and return to his residence in Lahore's Zaman Park. Khan, who was detained for two days, left in a security cavalcade and was greeted by his supporters along the way.

During his journey, Khan spoke to reporters and revealed that he had been blocked by the IG Islamabad for three hours before eventually being released. "We are en route to Lahore by the grace of God. IG Islamabad tried his best to stop me in Islamabad, he blocked me for 3 hours. When I said I'll tell the whole of Pakistan that you have kidnapped me, then he released me."

The court granted Khan protective bail for two weeks in a corruption case and barred authorities from arresting him in any case registered anywhere in the country until Monday. In addition, he was granted bail in the Zille Shah murder case until May 22, and a separate bench ordered that his arrest be prohibited until May 15 in three terrorism cases.

Khan welcomed the court's decision and expressed his belief that the judiciary was Pakistan's only protection against the "law of the jungle." He said, "The only hope now left – the only thin line between a banana republic and a democracy is the judiciary."

Khan's arrest last week in the Al-Qadir Trust case outside the Islamabad court premises led to violent clashes, but the Supreme Court of Pakistan subsequently declared the arrest illegal. Khan has been accused of committing multiple offences in over 120 cases across Pakistan, including treason, blasphemy, inciting violence, and terrorism.