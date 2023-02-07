Turkey Earthquake: Death toll over 5,000 as fifth earthquake unfolds humanitarian crisis

As the death toll from the terrible earthquake in Turkey and Syria approached over 5,000, rescuers fought to save victims buried beneath the wreckage, reported Reuters. Since the initial 7.8 magnitude quake, the region has experienced five major tremors that have destroyed entire apartment buildings, destroyed hospitals, and left thousands more injured or homeless.

As rescue efforts proceeded, severe winter weather impeded efforts to find survivors throughout the night. Temperatures dropped close to freezing overnight, aggravating conditions for people trapped beneath rubble or left homeless, according to the news agency Reuters.

The earthquake in Turkey and Syria was the biggest recorded worldwide by the US Geological Survey since a tremor in the remote South Atlantic in August 2021.

Authorities anticipated that the death toll from Monday's pre-dawn earthquake and aftershocks, as well as two further quakes, would continue to rise as rescuers searched for survivors among tangles of metal and concrete scattered throughout the region devastated by Syria's 12-year civil war and refugee crisis.

According to Turkish and Syrian disaster response teams, about 5,600 buildings have been destroyed across numerous cities, including many multi-story apartment buildings that were full of sleeping occupants when the first quake occurred.

As first responders battled rain and snow, survivors cried out for aid from within mountains of wreckage. Seismic activity in the area persisted, with another shock nearly as intense as the first. As frantic relatives awaited news of loved ones, workers gently removed slabs of concrete and groped for bodies.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that "search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched" to the areas hit by the quake.

“We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” he added further.

U.S. President Joe Biden called Erdogan to express condolences and offer assistance to the NATO ally.

The White House said it was sending search-and-rescue teams to support Turkey's efforts.

India helping Turkey

Meanwhile, India has sent the first shipment of earthquake relief goods, as well as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) search and rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machinery, and other essential equipment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and offered all possible aid in dealing with the tragedy on Monday.

"Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy," the Prime Minister tweeted.

According to the US Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude earthquake is tied for the country's strongest in more than 100 years of records (USGS).

It was Turkey's deadliest earthquake since 1999, killing over 17,000 people. Turkey is located in one of the most active seismic zones on the planet.

