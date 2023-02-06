Turkey earthquake kills 284 people; PM Modi expresses 'anguish'

Hours after a major 7.8-magnitude earthquake wreaked havoc in Turkey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and offered all possible assistance to cope with the tragedy.

"Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy," the Prime Minister tweeted.

At least 284 people have died and more than 2,300 were injured in Turkey after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake on Monday, according to the country's vice president Fuat Oktay.

Furthermore, more than 1,700 buildings collapsed, the Turkish vice president added.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake is tied as the strongest the country has experienced in more than 100 years of records, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Syria’s National Earthquake Centre head Raed Ahmed said that this is “historically, the biggest earthquake recorded in the history of the centre.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conveyed his sympathies on the incident.

"We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage, and we continue our work," he tweeted.

Earlier, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that his country was ready to provide necessary assistance to "friendly" Turkish people in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck the country earlier on Monday.

"Shocked by the news about the death and injury of hundreds of people as a result of the earthquake in Turkey," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.

"We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery. We are in this moment close to the friendly Turkish people, ready to provide the necessary assistance."