Turkey, Syria earthquake: Death toll climbs to over 4,000; India sends relief material

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey’s Gaziantep province near the Syrian border claimed the lives of thousands of people and thousands more have been injured. Tremors from this earthquake were felt across the region including Lebanon, Israel, Iraq, and Jordan. The earthquake was followed by a series of aftershocks, according to the news agency Reuters. Meanwhile, India has dispatched the first consignment of earthquake relief material along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) search and rescue teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines, and other necessary equipment.

Here are the top developments so far

1. The death toll from the earthquake rose to over 4,000 in Turkey and Syria on Monday, according to the news agency AP.

2. The Indian government has sent earthquake relief material and specialised NDRF search and rescue teams and other necessary equipment to help Turkey.

3. The Indian Air Force (IAF) said that a C-17 Globemaster left for Turkey on Monday with NDRF search and rescue teams.

4. Poland will send the HUSAR rescue group comprising 76 firemen and 8 rescue dogs, Polish interior minister Mariusz Kaminski said.

5. Russia, Ukraine, South Korea, the UK, Pakistan, the UAE, and the US have offered to help Turkey and Syria out of the crisis.

6. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “We are in this moment close to the friendly Turkish people, ready to provide the necessary assistance.”

7. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the presidents of Turkey and Syria and offered support. Russia’s emergency ministry said 2 IL-76 aircraft with 100 rescuers were ready to fly to Turkey if needed.

8. US President Joe Biden conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and offered to send help if Turkey needed it. Biden tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria. I have directed my team to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye and provide any and all needed assistance.”

9. The Rishi Sunak-led UK government has sent 76 British search and rescue specialists with 4 search dogs, rescue equipment, and an emergency medical team to Turkey. The UK government is also in contact with the UN about support for Syria.

10. Pakistan will send two C-130 planes carrying relief material and 36 search and rescue personnel to Turkey on Tuesday.

11. World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that its network of emergency medical teams will provide essential medical care for the injured and the most vulnerable.

12. All Turkish football games have been called off after the Monday earthquake, according to the Turkish Football Federation President Mehmet Buyukeksi. He said, “As the Turkish Football Federation, we are in constant communication with our state. In this context, as in the statement of our Minister of Youth and Sports, sports competitions were postponed. We also postponed our matches to be played in our football leagues.”

13. Turkish President Recip Tayyip Erdogan said that the country’s flag will fly half-mast till February 12 inside the nation and in foreign representations.

