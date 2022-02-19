Two power explosions reported in Luhansk in East Ukraine: Reports

A part of a gas pipeline near Luhansk, one of the main cities in Ukraine's breakaway region of the People's Republic of Luhansk, caught fire late on Friday after a blast, Russian news agencies reported, citing correspondents on the ground.

The pipeline was struck by "a powerful explosion," Interfax news agency reported, citing a local natural gas supplier.

Also Read: Russia has gathered up to 190,000 personnel in and near Ukraine: US

A second explosion hit the city of Luhansk in the separatist-controlled region in east Ukraine, Russian news agency TASS reported citing local authorities in the self-proclaimed republic.

The blast occurred around 40 minutes after reports about an explosion on a gas pipeline near Luhansk, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

There were no reports of casualties.