UAE prohibits Indian wheat exports for 4 months

The UAE’s Ministry of Economy has issued a cabinet resolution imposing a moratorium on the export and re-export of wheat and wheat flour originating from India. This moratorium that will include free zones, will be for a period of four months starting from May 13.

The resolution applies to all wheat varieties including hard, ordinary and soft wheat, as well as wheat flour.

This decision comes amid international developments that have affected trade flows, as well as in appreciation of the strategic relations between India and UAE, following the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and the Indian government’s approval to export wheat for consumption in the UAE, the ministry added.

The ministry added that companies wishing to export and re-export wheat and wheat flour varieties of Indian origin that were imported by the country before May 13, must submit a request to the ministry for permission to export outside of UAE. All documents that will help in verifying the data regarding its terms of origin, date of transaction etc must be submitted to the ministry.

In case of wheat and wheat flour exports of non-Indian origin that companies wish to export and re-export will also require permission from the ministry. All documents required to establish the claims must be submitted in this case too.

The export permit that will be issued will be valid for 30 days from the date of issuance and must be furnished at relevant customs department.

