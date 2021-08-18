UAE says welcomed Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani into country on humanitarian grounds

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani is in the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf state’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after he left as Taliban fighters seized control.

“The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds,” it said in a statement.

Also Read: Three people killed in anti-Taliban protests in Afghanistan's Jalalabad

Also Read: How a Hyderabad-based firm helped rebuild war-torn Afghanistan