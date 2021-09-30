UK-India joint research funding led to 258 projects, says report

The UK-India research and innovation relationship has resulted in 258 projects with a joint investment of around 330 million pounds, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) India said in a new report released on Thursday.

The report, entitled 'UK-India: Partnerships for Growth with Research and Innovation', is said to illustrate the real world impact of the countries'' research and innovation partnership and the opportunities for further bilateral collaboration. It analyses bilateral research and innovation projects co-funded by India and UKRI - a non-departmental public body of the UK government.

"I welcome this report which shows how research and innovation contributes to the UK and India''s deep rooted partnership and collaborative efforts to transform the lives of people in both our countries, and beyond," said Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India.

Over 200 technical outputs, including 84 new databases and 20 new pieces of software are listed as outcomes and impacts of UKRI India collaboration in the report.

"UKRI India joint funding resulted in 258 projects. Over 150 million pounds in funding from the UK was matched by Indian counterparts, bringing the overall joint investment to the equivalent of over GBP 330 million," the report notes.

"These research projects have generated more than GBP 450 million in further funding, mainly from public bodies but also from non-profit organisations and commercial entities, attesting the relevance of these projects. The projects covered a wide range of subjects, from heritage to renewable energy, generating a large number of outputs in different formats and scholarly and societal impact in a multitude of forms," the report concludes.

Delivered by Elsevier Pvt Ltd, the impact report is described as a testimony to the UK and Indian research and innovation communities working together towards shared challenges.

"As this report demonstrates, our India and UK partnerships are brilliant examples of how international research and innovation collaboration plays a vital role in discovering sustainable solutions," said Professor Christopher Smith, UKRI's International Champion.

"Sharing our expertise, knowledge and experience through partnerships has brought positive benefits across India, the UK and globally, and we look forward to building on those successes in the years ahead," he said.

UKRI India projects are designed to align and contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), with over 43 per cent of publications focusing on SDG 7 - Affordable and Clean Energy - and SDG 3 - Good Health and Wellbeing.

Rebecca Fairbairn, Director UKRI India, added: "Our partnership with Indian funders has led to the development of new knowledge and products.

"Our shared commitment to high quality, high impact bilateral research and innovation is positively changing lives. As we launch this impact report, I am delighted to announce that we are working with our partner funders in India to explore new priority areas that connect to our shared 2030 Roadmap for India-UK future relations."

The new priority areas cover eight new collaborative projects under the theme of Climate Adaptation and Resilience linked to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow this year.

Spanning over the next six months, these will be small, scoping projects between teams of UK and Indian researchers to conduct research that addresses one or more questions around climate adaptation and resilience that link to the COP26 Action on Adaptation.

Also Read: UK PM Boris Johnson to challenge Amazon founder Jeff Bezos over company's tax record

Also Read: Fuel crisis under control, some gas pumps still have shortage: UK govt