UK PM Boris Johnson to challenge Amazon founder Jeff Bezos over company's tax record

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a face-to-face meeting will challenge Amazon founder Jeff Bezos over his company's tax record, the Financial Times reported.
Concerns surrounding international corporate tax rates for tech giants will be high on the agenda during Johnson's meeting with Bezos, the newspaper said, citing British officials.
