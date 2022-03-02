Ukraine conflict: India advises all its nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately

As shelling in Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv continues following Russian invasion, Indian embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday has, on urgent basis, advised all Indian nationals to leave the city immediately "in the light of the detiriorating situation."

In a fresh advisory, the embassy stated, "They should proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible for their safety," adding that under all circumstances, they must reach these settlements by 1800 hours (Ukrainian time) today.

Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has entered its seventh day, with the former continuing its attacks on crowded Ukrainian cities and a lengthy convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles advanced slowly toward the capital of Kyiv.

Ukraine’s leader decried Russia's escalation of attacks on crowded cities as a blatant terror campaign, while US President Joe Biden warned that if the Russian leader didn't “pay a price" for the invasion, the aggression wouldn’t stop with one country.

Of the 20,000 Indians who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, 6,000 have been brought back to the country so far and the Centre is making all efforts for the safe return of the remaining ones, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said earlier today.

(With agency inputs)