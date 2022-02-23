Ukraine crisis: Australia announces first tranche of sanctions against Russia

Australia on Wednesday joined the United States, the European Union, Canada, Germany and Britain to impose sanctions on Russia after Moscow ordered troops into separatist regions in Ukraine and recognised them as independent entities.

Australia will immediately begin placing sanctions on Russian individuals it believes were responsible over the country's actions against Ukraine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said during a media briefing.

"Australians always stand up to bullies, and we will be standing up to Russia, along with all of our partners," he said. "I expect subsequent tranches of sanctions, this is only the start of this process."