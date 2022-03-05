Ukraine crisis: Flight from Budapest carrying 183 Indians lands in Mumbai

An Air India Express flight from the Hungarian capital Budapest carrying 183 Indian nationals stranded in war-torn Ukraine landed in Mumbai on Saturday morning, the airline said. Air India flight IX 1604 with 182 passengers and one infant landed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 11 am, an airline spokesperson said.

Tata group-owned Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express together have operated six evacuation flights from Bucharest in Romania and Budapest to Mumbai since February 26, carrying as many as 1,134 Indians from Ukraine.

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace since February 24.

