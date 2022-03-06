Ukraine crisis: Israeli PM Naftali Bennett speaks again to Zelenskyy

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, their third conversation in two days, a Bennett spokesperson said, without giving further details.

On Saturday, Bennett's office said he made a surprise visit to Moscow to discuss the Ukraine crisis with Russian President Vladimir Putin. At Ukraine's behest, Israel has offered mediation to resolve the crisis.

