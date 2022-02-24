Ukraine crisis: PM Modi speaks to Putin, appeals for immediate end to violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid Moscow's ongoing military operations in Ukraine. Putin briefed PM Modi about the recent developments regarding Ukraine, according to the PMO statement.

The statement said that PM Modi reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue. He also appealed for an "immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue".

Further, PM Modi sensitised Putin about India's concerns regarding the safety of its citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India.

The leaders agreed that their officials and diplomatic teams would continue to maintain regular contacts on issues of topical interest, the statement added.

Moments before the telephonic conversation, India's Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla had informed that at the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting held earlier, PM Modi had stated that the topmost priority of the government is the safety and security of Indian nationals including students in Ukraine.

"We will handle the evacuation with utmost precaution. Roadways have been mapped out to evacuate Indian nationals from Kyiv and reach safer places," Shringla said.

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation.

In his address early on Thursday, Putin said he had no other option but to order what he has called a special operation against Ukraine, saying all of Moscow's previous attempts to change the security situation had come to nothing.

