Ukraine crisis: Putin, Biden have no concrete plans for a summit, tells Kremlin

The Kremlin on Monday said there were no concrete plans in place for a summit over Ukraine between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, but that a call or meeting could be set up at any moment.



Tensions were growing over Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, but diplomatic contacts were active. He said Putin would imminently address Russia's security council.



Also Read: BOB Financial, IRCTC launch co-branded RuPay contactless credit card

Also Read: Nykaa shares hit all-time low! Is there more pain ahead?