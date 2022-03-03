Ukraine crisis: Volkswagen to halt activities in Russia until further notice

Volkswagen is stopping its business in Russia because of the conflict in Ukraine, the company said on Thursday.

Production at Volkswagen's Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod sites will be suspended until further notice, and vehicle exports to Russia will be stopped with immediate effect, the company said.

"With the extensive interruption of business activities in Russia, the group management board is drawing the consequences from the overall situation, which is characterised by strong uncertainty," Volkswagen said.Volkswagen says to halt activities in Russia until further notice.

Also read: Ukraine invasion: Apple, H&M, other companies that have shunned Russia market

Also read: PM Modi to attend Quad leaders' virtual meet today amid Russia-Ukraine conflict