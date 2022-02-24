Ukraine declares martial law amid Russian airstrikes in Kyiv, Kharkiv

Ukraine on Thursday announced the imposition of martial law after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war.

After Putin's order of an invasion of Ukraine, huge explosions were seen and heard in Kyiv and Kharkiv regions because of missile strikes by Russia.

The imposition of martial law would mean harder curbs, which could comprise bans on movements, meetings, and political parties.

Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, stating that Russia does not plan to occupy Ukraine. He said the military action ordered by him is aimed at "demilitarising" Ukraine and came in response to threats from the country.

Soon after Putin declared war on Ukraine, big explosions were witnessed in Ukraine's Kyiv and Kharkiv regions.

"We decided to launch a special military action aimed at demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine," Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday.

He added that clashes between Russian and Ukrainian troops are "inevitable", calling on the Ukrainian service members to "lay down their arms and go home".