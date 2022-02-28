Ukraine President Zelenskyy signs request to join EU

Amid the ongoing war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a request to join the European Union (EU), news agency Reuters reported.
Earlier today, Zelenskyy had asked EU to allow Ukraine to gain membership under a special procedure immediately as it defends itself from invasion by Russian forces.
"Our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal. I'm sure that's fair. I am sure we deserve it," he had said in a video speech shared on social media.
(More details to follow)
