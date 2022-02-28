Ukraine President Zelenskyy signs request to join EU

Amid the ongoing war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a request to join the European Union (EU), news agency Reuters reported.

Earlier today, Zelenskyy had asked EU to allow Ukraine to gain membership under a special procedure immediately as it defends itself from invasion by Russian forces.

"Our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal. I'm sure that's fair. I am sure we deserve it," he had said in a video speech shared on social media.

As the war in Ukraine rages on, Russian forces encountered resistance from Ukrainian troops and civilians on the fifth day of conflict.

Meanwhile, Russian and Ukrainian diplomats met on the Belarusian border to discuss a ceasefire.

The Western nations continued to pile on sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The US blocked Americans from engaging in any transactions involving Russia's central bank, National Wealth Fund and finance ministry.

Meanswhile, the Kremlin said that Russia's economic reality has changed but it sees no reason to doubt the effectiveness and reliability of the central bank, which hiked interest rates to 20 per cent as it sought to shield the economy from the unprecedented Western sanctions.

Russia also closed its airspace to airlines from 36 countries, including all 27 members of the European Union, in response to Ukraine-related sanctions targeting its aviation sector.

