Ukraine says 16 killed in helicopter crash, including interior minister

The governor of the Kyiv region said earlier on Wednesday that a helicopter crashed near a nursery and a residential building earlier on Wednesday

Sixteen people including Ukraine's interior minister and other senior ministry officials were killed on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed outside Kyiv in the town of Brovary, the national police chief said.

The governor of the Kyiv region said earlier on Wednesday that a helicopter crashed near a nursery and a residential building earlier on Wednesday.

Two children were among the dead and 10 of them were in hospital, officials said

Published on: Jan 18, 2023, 2:15 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Jan 18, 2023, 2:12 PM IST
