Ukraine war: Fresh visuals of sinking Russian warship Moskva emerge online

Fresh pictures of the final hours of Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, have emerged online. Last Thursday, Russia had said that its lead warship in the Black Sea sank after an explosion and fire that Ukraine claimed was caused by a missile strike.

Russia had acknowledged that the ship had caught fire but did not confirm any attack by the Ukrainian forces. The US and other Western officials could not confirm what was the cause of the blaze

Although, the new pictures of the sinking warship are yet to be verified, however, they showcase the damage that Moskva had suffered. As claimed by Ukraine, the Russian warship had abecome a target of the Ukrainian forces during the early days of the war.

In the images, the damaged ship clearly appears to be on fire with thick smoke rising from it. The Russian warship is also leaning on one side. Check out the images below:

About Russian warship Moskva

The warship, which is named after Russia's capital, was launched during the Cold War. It was initially deployed as the Slava from a shipyard in Mykolai, which was then under the Soviet Union, in July 1979, as per open-source intelligence firm Janes, reported India Today.

The Slava served as the flagship of the USSR in the Black Sea for many years. It was used to carry both surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, deck guns, torpedoes, and mortars. The Slava also had a helicopter pad on it.

The Slava underwent repairs between 1990 and 1999. During this period, the USSR collapsed and Ukraine gained its independence from the Soviet Union. After the repairs were completed, the Slava was rechristened as the Moskva by Russia.

Moskva was equipped to carry 16 long-range cruise missiles. It was 611.5 feet (186 meters) long and housed a crew of 476 with an additional 62 officers.

Why was Moskva important to Russia?

As mentioned, the Moskva was the flagship of Russia's fleet in the Black Sea. The warship was been part of Russia's military efforts for decades. In 2008, during Russia's war in its former republic of Georgia, the Moskva participated in operations in the Black Sea. It is said to have been involved in an attack on the country.

It was also used during Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. The Moskva blocked Ukrainian naval vessels from leaving Lake Donuzlav. While in 2015-16 it was sent to the Mediterranean Sea to aid the Russian military campaign backing Syrian President Bashar Assad amid the Syrian Civil War.

Moskva's sinking is being seen as one of the heaviest blows yet to Moscow's war effort and provides a powerful symbol of Kyiv's resistance against a better-armed foe.

