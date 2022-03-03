Ukrainians don't need to declare captured Russian tanks for tax purpose

As the war rages on Ukraine, one thing the Ukrainians won't have to care about it is declaring any Russian tanks or other equipment that they captured during the invasion for tax-related purposes. Last Thursday, Russia had launched a military operation on Ukraine. The Russians had started rolling in tanks, and other equipment into Ukraine.

After a week of intense fighting, some of the Russian equipment, including tanks, have been left either abandoned or destroyed within Ukraine's borders. Some Ukrainians have managed to capture this costly military equipment.

Ukraine's National Agency for the Protection against Corruption (NAPC) has now declared that captured Russian tanks and other equipment are not subject to declaration.

"Have you captured a Russian tank or armored personnel carrier and are worried about how to declare it? Keep calm and continue to defend the Motherland! There is no need to declare the captured Russian tanks and other equipment, because the cost of this ... does not exceed 100 living wages (UAH 248,100)," NAPC's press service said, reported news agency Interfax.

The NAPC has also stated that there is no need, in this case, for Ukrainians to submit reports of significant changes in property status within 10 days.

"Speaking by the letter of the law, combat trophies are not subject to reflection in the declaration for the following reasons: they were acquired not as a result of the conclusion of any type of transaction, but in connection with the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022 against the independent and sovereign Ukrainian state as a continuation the insidious attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine launched in 2014." the NAPC added.

The NAPC further stated that thanks to the courage and victory of the defenders of the Ukrainian state, enemy military equipment that usually comes into the hands of Ukrainians is already destroyed and disabled, which makes it impossible to evaluate it in accordance with the law on the valuation of property, property rights and professional valuation activities in Ukraine. "Therefore, it is also impossible to find out how much such property costs," the NACP said.

The NAPC had also stated that it continues to ensure that there is the technical possibility of providing notifications of significant changes in the property status upon acquisition of objects seized from the Russian army if there is a desire to declare the same.

(With inputs from agencies)

