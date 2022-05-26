UK's Sunak says one-off cost-of-living support to reach $46.6 bn

British finance minister Rishi Sunak unveiled on Thursday a package of measures to try to ease a cost-of-living crisis for the public, saying the government support would amount to 37 billion pounds ($46.61 billion).

"That means we are supporting families with the cost of living with 37 billion pounds, or one and a half percent of GDP," he told parliament, adding that around three quarters of that total support would go to vulnerable households.

