US cop shoots dead pregnant Black woman over alleged theft, video out 

A US police officer fatally shot a pregnant black woman last week after she refused to leave the car. An Ohio police department released body camera footage on Friday in which an officer can be seen fatally shooting the woman in the parking lot of a grocery store, Reuters reported on Saturday.

The woman who was killed has been identified as Ta'Kiya Young, a 21-year-old woman. The officers were questioning her about an alleged theft, but the circumstances surrounding her death are still unclear, reported The New York Post.

The police bodycam video showed Young being questioned by an officer about an alleged theft. Young denied stealing anything, and the officer told her that she was not free to leave. Young then refused to get out of her car, and the officer eventually broke the window and dragged her out of the car.

The cop says, "They said you stole stuff, do not leave." To which, Young replies, "I didn't do s***, the other girls was taking (stuff)".

Then a police officer pulled his gun at the 21-year-old woman as he stood in front of her car with his hand placed threateningly on the bonnet. "Get out of the f****** car!", he shouted.

Ignoring him, the 21-year-old speeded up, prompting the police to fire a shot. The car then slowly travelled through the parking lot before smashing into the stone wall of a grocery store.

The cops ran behind the vehicle and yelled at the woman to "stop the goddamn car!" while pointing a gun at the driver's side window. The second cop attempted but failed to open the door. He then broke the half-opened glass pane to gain access to Young, who was slumped over the central console of the car.

Young later died at a nearby hospital. Her unborn baby daughter did not survive. "Having viewed the footage in its entirety, it is undeniable that Ta'Kiya's death was not only avoidable but also a gross misuse of power and authority," Young's family said in a statement.

Sean Walton, a lawyer for Young's family, said she was a victim. "We demand accountability for two precious lives - Ta'Kiya and her unborn daughter," he said at a news briefing.

