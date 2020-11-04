US Election Results: 'We'll go to Supreme Court,' says Donald Trump

The US election votes are still in counting but incumbent President Donald Trump has already declared himself the victor. Early on Wednesday, Trump told supporters at the White House, "Frankly, we did win."

According to Associated Press, early trends from the states showed Joe Biden was leading with 225 electoral votes as compared to Donald Trump's 213 at the time Trump made his speech.

"This is a fraud on the American public... we were getting ready to win the election, frankly we have won the election. Our goal now is to ensure integrity... We'll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop," said Trump as his supporters cheered him on.

The election results from major battleground or 'swing states', including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia are inconspicuous and projections from major networks claim that Trump is still short of the 270 electoral votes needed to win re-election.

Trump is fighting out a close election with his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden. Usually, US election results are clear by the end of the day. However, this year is a little different. There is a massive surge in mail-in voting (postal ballots), so some states might take a little longer to declare the result.

