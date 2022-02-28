scorecardresearch
News
LATEST
World
US halts ops at embassy in Belarus, OKs evacuation from its embassy in Moscow

Feedback

US halts ops at embassy in Belarus, OKs evacuation from its embassy in Moscow

Non-emergency employees and family members to voluntarily depart the US embassy in Moscow, Secretary of State Blinken said in a statement

US halts ops at embassy in Belarus, OKs evacuation from its embassy in Moscow (Photo: Reuters) US halts ops at embassy in Belarus, OKs evacuation from its embassy in Moscow (Photo: Reuters)

Operations at the US embassy in Minsk have been suspended and non-emergency employees and family members are authorized to voluntarily depart the US embassy in Moscow, Secretary of State Blinken said in a statement on Monday.

"We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine," Blinken said.

 

Also Read: Airbnb to provide shelter to up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees amid tensions

Also Read: Sensex zooms 1,400 points from day's low, Nifty ends at 16,793; metal stocks top gainers

TAGS:

BT TV