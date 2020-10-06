US President Trump returns to White House; removes mask and stages for photo op

US President Donald Trump has left Walter Reed Hospital where he was being treated for coronavirus. He wore a white-coloured cloth mask and navy blue suit as he walked from the hospital to the White House. Trump gave several thumbs up and a fist bump as he walked down the hospital's front steps towards his waiting helicopter.

After a flight over Washington, Trump landed on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington. He climbed the stairs to the first-floor balcony. He then removed his mask and declared, "I feel good". He gave a double thumbs-up to the departing helicopter.



pic.twitter.com/Sn4yTTg8eB Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020 Additionally, the US President has published a 90-second video message on Twitter, where he downplayed the severity of the COVID-19 virus and encouraged Americans not to take it seriously. The video is message is reportedly recorded after Trump returned to the White House and removed his mask. In the video, Trump thanked the staff of Walter Reed Medical Centre. He later added, "Don't let it dominate you. Don't be afraid of it. You're gonna beat it. We have the best medical equipment. We have the best medicines, all developed recently, and you're gonna beat it". pic.twitter.com/OxmRcZ5nUZ Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

It must be noted that more than 210,000 Americans have died from coronavirus to date. Also, the 74-year-old US President also received round-the-clock care from a dedicated medical staff.

Trump spoke about his own health in the video, "I went, I didn't feel so good, and two days ago, I could have left two days ago. Two days ago, I felt great, like better than I have in a long time. I just said recently, better than twenty years ago."

Trump continued, "Don't let it dominate. Don't let it take over your lives. Don't let that happen. We have the greatest country in the world. We're going back. We're going back to work. We're going to be out front. As your leader, I had to do that. I knew there was a danger to it but I had to do it. I stood out front. I led. Nobody that's a leader would do what I did. And I know there's a danger, but that's okay."

"And now I'm better. And maybe I'm immune. I don't know. But don't let it dominate your lives. Get out there. Be careful. We have the best medicines in the world. And it all happened very shortly. And they're all getting approved. And the vaccines are coming momentarily. Thank you very much and Walter Reed - what a group of people. Thank you very much," Trump concluded.

Yesterday, Trump told aides he was feeling better and insisted on returning. "I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling good!" Trump tweeted on Monday afternoon. "We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs and knowledge," he went on. "I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

Later, Trumps's physician Dr Sean Conley stated the US president left the hospital after receiving a fourth dose of the antiviral drug remdesivir. He will receive the fifth and final dose Tuesday at the White House, Conley added.

However, Conley repeatedly declined to share results of medical scans of Trump's lungs, saying he was not at liberty to discuss the information because Trump did not waive doctor-patient confidentiality on the subject. Conley also declined to share the date of Trump's most recent negative test for the virus.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), those with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 can be contagious, and should isolate for at least 10 days. However, Trump was hospitalised due to coronavirus on Friday, October 3.

