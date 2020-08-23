US President Trump to announce 'major therapeutic breakthrough' on coronavirus today

The US President Donald Trump will hold a press conference on August 23 to announce "a major therapeutic breakthrough" regarding coronavirus, according to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

McEnany said that President Trump will hold a press conference on Sunday night, which would be attended by the US Health chief Alex Azar and Food & Drug Administration (FDA) head Stephen Hahn.

"News conference with President @realDonaldTrump at 6 pm tomorrow concerning a major therapeutic breakthrough on the China Virus. Secretary Azar and Dr. Hahn will be in attendance," McEnany said in a tweet.

The US is worst-hit by coronavirus pandemic with 5,842,153 confirmed cases, while the death toll stands at 180,191, according to the Johns Hopkins University's tracker.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump had accused the Food and Drug Administration for trying to delay human trials of vaccine candidates against the coronavirus disease until after November 3, the day the United States goes to polls.

"The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives! @SteveFDA," he wrote on Twitter tagging FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn.

As per latest update on coronavirus vaccine development, a US pharma company has successfully tested a FDA-approved over the counter ointment as the first line of defence against the deadly virus. As per the lab report, no infectious virus was detected after 30 seconds of T3X treatment.

"We believe this will be a breakthrough that will reduce the likelihood of becoming infected with coronavirus through the nose, which is where most cases are contracted," said Dr Brian Huber, CEO and founder of Advanced Penetration Technology, which is based out of Indiana and Texas, reported PTI.

