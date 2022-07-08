US 'saddened and shocked' by shooting of Japan's former premier Abe: envoy Rahm Emanuel

The United States is "saddened and shocked" by the shooting of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, US ambassador Rahm Emanuel said on Friday.

Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Abe was taken to hospital bleeding after being shot while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara days before an upper house election, according to authorities and media.

"Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States," Emanuel said in a statement.

"The US government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and the people of Japan."