Wall Street opens at record high over strong jobs data

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones opened at record highs on Monday, supported by strong jobs data, while investors awaited the services sector report with signals that 2021 could see the best annual economic growth in nearly four decades.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 280.2 points, or 0.85%, at the open to 33,433.74. The S&P 500 rose 34.6 points, or 0.85%, at the open to 4,053.96, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 109.8 points, or 0.81%, to 13,589.79 at the opening bell.

