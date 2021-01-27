scorecardresearch
Wall Street opens lower ahead of US Fed policy statement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 575.3 points, or 1.86%, at the open to 30,361.35. The S&P 500 fell 65.8 points, or 1.70%, at the open to 3,784.35

US stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors parsed through earnings reports from companies including Boeing and Microsoft, ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 575.3 points, or 1.86%, at the open to 30,361.35. The S&P 500 fell 65.8 points, or 1.70%, at the open to 3,784.35, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 262.5 points, or 1.93%, to 13,363.49 at the opening bell.

