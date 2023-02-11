Watch: Huge blast In UK town after World War II bomb exploded

A second world war bomb exploded unexpectedly in Great Yarmouth, a town in Norfolk, while experts were trying to defuse it. There are likely hundreds or even thousands of unexploded World War II bombs lying undiscovered worldwide, and explosives experts have been deactivating these bombs, as per experts.

British emergency services and agencies announced a major incident after a bomb from the second world war exploded unexpectedly while experts were trying to deactivate it.

Norfolk police called it an "unplanned" detonation because it happened when the experts tried to disarm it. The officials were later informed that no one was hurt in the explosion.

Norfolk Police’s official Twitter handle posted a tweet sharing the video of the explosion.

The caption reads, “The unexploded bomb in #GreatYarmouth detonated earlier during work to disarm it. Our drone captured the moment. We can confirm that no one was injured. Public safety has been at the heart of our decision making all the way through this operation, which we know has been lengthy.”

“Both 400m & 200m cordons have lifted with most roads reopened in those locations. Southtown Road remains closed while necessary checks on damage take place. People can return to their homes. The Local Resilience Forum have confirmed they’ve stood the major incident response down,” they wrote further.

Metro News reported that after the explosion, hundreds of people had to be evacuated from their homes and places of work.

The security forces said, "The device exploded during slow burnout work to disarm the remaining explosives.”

"All army and emergency service personnel have been accounted for, and damage is currently being assessed. At this time, no physical injuries or casualties have been reported to any of the three emergency services call centres or attendees at the local A&E department."

"The device exploded shortly after work had begun to disarm the device,” said the assistant Chief Constable Nick Davison of the Norfolk Constabulary.

He further added, "The approach had been the safest option to disarm the device; however, it always carried a risk of unintended detonation. Thankfully, all personnel have been accounted for, and agencies are coming together to assess damage to the river wall.”

