WATCH: Iran-backed Houthis hijack India-bound cargo ship in Red Sea

Iran-backed Houthis seized an Israeli ship in the southern Red Sea and took it to a Yemeni port, Reuters reported on Monday. The militant group, which has declared war on Israel over military operations inside Gaza, reportedly released a video on Monday showing armed men dropping from a helicopter and seizing a cargo ship - Galaxy Leader - in the southern Red Sea. The militant also took the crew of the ship into custody.

"We are treating the ship's crew in accordance with Islamic principles and values," said a military spokesperson of the group as per Reuters.

The footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows a helicopter landing on the vehicle carrier, with several gunmen getting off and taking control of the ship. In the 94-second video, Houthi gunmen can be seen holding the international crew at gunpoint.

While Houthis claimed that the ship was linked to Israel, Tel Aviv said the seized carrier was British-owned and Japanese-operated.

In a tweet, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the hijacking of a cargo ship by the Houthis near Yemen in the southern Red Sea was "a very grave incident of global consequence".



The IDF said that the ship departed Turkey and was on its way to India, staffed by civilians of various nationalities, not including Israelis. "It is not an Israeli ship."

The ship departed Turkey on its way to India, staffed by civilians of various nationalities, not including Israelis. It is not an Israeli ship.

Houthis, who govern part of Yemen, have declared open support for the Palestinians after Israel launched a retaliatory strike on Hamas in Gaza. Last month, the militant group fired missiles at Israel, escalating the risk of wider conflict in the Middle East. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said there would be more such attacks to come "to help the Palestinians to victory".

Today, however, Iran denied Israel's claims that it was involved in the seizure of the cargo ship by Houthis.

The ship's owner on Monday said that the vessel was "illegally boarded by military personnel via a helicopter" on November 19 and was now at the Hodeidah port anchorage in Yemen. "All communications were subsequently lost with the vessel," Galaxy Maritime Ltd, owner of the ship, said in a statement as per Reuters.