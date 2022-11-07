WATCH: Massive fire breaks out at skyscraper near Burj Khalifa in Dubai

A massive fire broke out at a skyscraper in Dubai’s Downtown on Monday. So far, no casualties have been reported from the fire that broke out early in the morning today. The Emaar skyscraper near the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, caught fire. Black burnt marks could be seen stretching up the building, part of the 8 Boulevard Walk by Emaar. In the video posted online, one can see fire raging through the Emaar tower.

The fire has now been extinguished. Local media report by Khaleej Times said that the fire had started on a lower apartment and then spread upwards. Emergency services reached the tower on time and extinguished the flames soon, local media reports said. The city reported a traffic build-up in areas that were closed off due to the incident.

(This is a developing story)

