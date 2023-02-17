WATCH: PTI workers gather outside Imran Khan’s residence to prevent his arrest

Workers of the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reached the former Pakistan Prime Minister’s residence in Zaman Park after his protective bail in relation to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office got cancelled. The PTI workers started gathering in hundreds to prevent any attempt by the police to arrest Imran Khan and were sloganeering against the police and the Shehbaz Sharif-led government.

Khan has been staying in this house after he sustained injuries in an assassination attempt on him during a march in Islamabad, the Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported. PTI leader Musarrat Cheema shared a video of protests outside the former Pakistan PM’s house on Twitter.

She said women sitting outside Imran Khan’s residence had clubs and sticks for their safety, while adding that these women were not criminals and belonged to respected families. Cheema added that it would not be easy to arrest Imran Khan and his supporters and party workers would start a ‘Jail Bharo’ campaign.

Cheema wrote in Urdu, “People are being harassed at night by illegally blocking the roads, but those who have put up these obstacles for our brave workers are not going to stop and bow down. We have removed all obstacles and reached Zaman Park, all the workers should also reach soon, we will fight this fascism together.”

PTI’s social media in-charge Azhar Mashwani said party workers from different parts of the country were working in shifts to stay outside Khan’s house. Workers, on the other hand, said that they would not leave the site. They also said that the PDM government will have to first arrest them before reaching their leader, while adding they were followers of Imran Khan who taught them resistance against the forces ruling Pakistan.

Imran Khan was ousted as the Prime Minister of Pakistan in April 2022 after the National Assembly passed a no-confidence motion against him.

