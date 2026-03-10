West Asia turmoil hits aviation: British Airways cancels Abu Dhabi and multiple Gulf flights

British Airways has canceled all flights to and from Abu Dhabi until later this year, and all flights to and from Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, and Tel Aviv until later this month, due to ongoing instability in West Asia and airspace disruptions.

The airline announced this move on March 10, citing the continuing uncertainty in the region.

An update for our customers - 10 March.



Be alert to potential scams and only rely on official British Airways channels for updates – never click suspicious links or share personal or payment details. pic.twitter.com/N0ec4GqFnk — British Airways (@British_Airways) March 10, 2026

The decision follows significant disruptions caused by the geopolitical situation, which have severely impacted flight schedules. British Airways has assured passengers that it is monitoring the situation closely and is in constant communication with those affected, offering them alternative options.

Additionally, British Airways is offering limited seats on repatriation flights from Muscat, Oman, to London Heathrow on March 11 and 12, available exclusively for customers with existing bookings.

The airline has advised those who are able to reach Muscat safely to contact the airline at +44 203 467 3854 to book these services.

The airline is also reaching out to customers who are believed to still be in the UAE, offering support and guidance for those needing assistance with travel arrangements to the UK. Passengers who have made alternative travel plans are urged to inform British Airways.

For further updates and information on passenger rights, British Airways directed customers to visit its official travel news page at ba.com/travelnews and to use only official channels for communications, cautioning against potential scams.