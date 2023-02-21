West started conflict in Ukraine, seeking 'unlimited power': Russia's Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blamed the West for starting the conflict in Ukraine, saying Western countries, led by the United States, were seeking "unlimited power" in world affairs.

He also said Moscow was defying the West's attempts to ruin Russia's economy through an unprecedented package of sanctions, saying trillions of dollars were at stake for the West, but Russia's income flows had not dried up.

West started making Ukraine 'anti-Russia' long ago, alleged Putin.

He said that Russia would never yield to Western attempts to divide its society, using a major speech before the country's two houses of parliament to say the majority of Russians support his military campaign in Ukraine.

He said the West was supporting "traitors" who opposed Russia's actions, and thanked Russians for their "courage and resolution" in supporting what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Putin said on Tuesday that he understood how difficult it was for relatives of Russian soldiers who had died fighting in Ukraine, and said he would provide them "targeted support" with a new special fund.

"We all understand, I understand how unbearably hard it is now for the wives, sons, daughters of fallen soldiers, their parents, who raised worthy defenders of the Fatherland," Putin told lawmakers in Russia's parliament.

Tens of thousands of men have been killed, and Putin, 70, now says Russia is locked in an existential battle with an arrogant West which he says wants to carve up Russia and steal its vast natural resources.

