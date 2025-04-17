‘What the f*** is Elon doing there?’: Trump blocks Musk's secret briefing over China ties

President Donald Trump has reportedly intervened to cancel a scheduled top-secret briefing for Elon Musk, raising concerns over the Tesla founder's business interests in China. The decision followed a leak about the briefing, which was intended to cover military plans in case of conflict with China.

Apprehensive over potential conflicts of interest involving Musk's operations in China, Trump reportedly told his staff:

"What the f**k is Elon doing there? Make sure he doesn't go". The developments were first reported by Axios.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth suspended two Pentagon officials, Dan Caldwell and Darin Selnick, in connection with the leak investigation. The New York Times had reported that Musk was scheduled to receive the briefing, which Trump later dismissed as "Fake News." Despite Trump's public denial, the decision to cancel followed the report's publication, indicating the seriousness of the security concerns.

Musk attended a separate Pentagon meeting on March 21 with Hegseth, where China was reportedly not on the agenda. Trump maintains a complex relationship with Musk, appreciating his efforts in government efficiency while remaining wary of his extensive business ties in China. "Elon has a lot of business in China and he has good relations there, and this briefing just wasn't the right thing," a White House official noted.

The investigation into the leak also encompasses plans concerning Panama Canal military operations, Red Sea strategies, and intelligence collection efforts in Ukraine. These revelations underscore the breadth of the security issues at stake. Trump has expressed his dissatisfaction with the "discredited media" and their "completely untrue" reporting, aiming to distinguish between false narratives and the administration’s actual positions.

Responding to the allegations, Musk declared on X, "I look forward to the prosecutions of those at the Pentagon who are leaking maliciously false information to NYT. They will be found." Meanwhile, JD Vance indicated Musk's reduced front-seat role while affirming his continued presence as a "friend and adviser" to Trump.

